DIRCO calls for safe passage of global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza

It's a naval mission by more than 500 activists who are hoping to deliver food and aid to Gaza.





Five South Africans, including formerMP Mandla Mandela, are on board.





This week activists from the movement blamed Israel for more than a dozen explosions heard off Greece after drone attacks against their vessels.





The GSF also claims to have intel of an imminent attack which it believes could sink boats and cause injuries and fatalities.





It prompted the United Nations to call for an investigation into the incident.





In a statement, DIRCO has called upon the international community to intensify its efforts to ensure the flotilla’s safe passage.





Speaking last night on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York , Minister Ronald Lamola demanded that Israel comply with international laws over its occupation of Gaza.





Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has suggested a deal to end the war in Gaza is 'very close'.





Yesterday Israel's prime minister told world leaders at the UN Assembly that recognition of a Palestinian state is 'disgraceful'.





Nearly 80 percent of UN members recognise the State of Palestine, with Britain, Canada, Portugal and France adding their names last week.



