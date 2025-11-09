Diplomatic setback for South Africa as US skips G20

The move comes amid revived claims by Trump of so-called “white genocide” in South Africa and ongoing tensions between Pretoria and Washington over trade and foreign policy.

Political analyst Roland Henwood, from the University of Pretoria’s Department of Political Science, says the decision carries direct implications for South Africa’s global positioning and its ability to influence multilateral cooperation.

"This is a negative development for South Africa, The G20 under South Africa’s presidency was already under strain, and now one of the world’s most influential political actors is not only boycotting the summit but doing so in a highly politicised manner."

Henwood noted that the situation is particularly significant because the United States is set to assume the G20 presidency next year.

"What this means is that there is no continuity. Normally, there is at least limited cooperation between the outgoing and incoming presidencies. In this case, that cooperation is now completely off the table."

Broader diplomatic and economic ripple effects

The United States is one of South Africa’s largest trading partners, and relations had already been strained by the Trump administration’s decision to impose 30% tariffs on South African exports.

Henwood warns that the withdrawal from the G20 Summit could signal the beginning of more aggressive diplomatic and economic pressure.

"It can become much worse, the risk is not only direct US action but the possibility that Washington pressures other partners to distance themselves from South Africa. That could be very damaging."

While South Africa has strengthened ties with BRICS countries and several Global South partners, Henwood said this alone will not offset the strategic weight of strained relations with the US.

"Yes, South Africa has support among BRICS members, European partners, and others. But expanding trade partnerships and diversifying investment takes time. If pressure expands, the economic price could be high."

Foreign policy messaging under scrutiny

Henwood also argued that South Africa must take responsibility for shortcomings in its diplomatic communication, particularly regarding the “white genocide” narrative that Trump continues to promote.

"That is a figment of Trump’s imagination. However, our Department of International Relations did not effectively counter this narrative early enough. This failure predates Trump’s return to the White House."

He emphasised that South Africa’s domestic political messaging directly affects how the country is perceived internationally.

"Domestic politics shapes foreign policy. South Africa cannot assume that internal policy debates will remain internal. We do not have the luxury of ignoring the external consequences."

Test for the Government of National Unity

Henwood said that the situation poses a challenge for South Africa’s Government of National Unity, which will need to decide how to navigate its strategic relationships without escalating tensions further.

"The question is how South Africa responds. The relationship with the US is not only about Trump, but the current administration is highly unpredictable. South Africa will have to be careful, deliberate and very clear in its public messaging."

