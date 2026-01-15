Dion George quits DA amid Steenhuisen spat

The move follows his removal from cabinet in November, after a highly publicised fallout with party leader John Steenhuisen.

In a statement he read on eNCA on Thursday, George said his position within the party had become intolerable.

He also accused Steenhuisen of marginalising him and alleges that the party has been swallowed up by the ANC since going into the Government of National Unity.

He has also stepped down as the DA’s Federal Finance Chair and as a Member of Parliament.

George had claimed Steenhuisen misused the party’s credit card and argued that an internal investigation clearing the DA leader was a cover-up.

The DA, however, says its Federal Legal Commission found the expenses were properly accounted for and cleared Steenhuisen of any wrongdoing.