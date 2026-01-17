Dion George fallout with DA reflects normal party divisions

The Environment Minister has left the party, after being a member for over three decades citing his position within the party had become intolerable.

George was removed from cabinet in November, after a highly publicised fallout with party leader John Steenhuisen.

George accused the party's leader of marginalising him while alleging that the party has been swallowed up by the ANC since going into the Government of National Unity.

UKZN political analyst Zakhele Ndlovu says fractions and fallouts are normal within political parties.

He says over the years the DA has successfully maintained the public perception of unity, which is why some people might be shocked by the public fallout.

Ndlovu says with the party's elective conference approaching, internal divisions could become more visible.

“Remember that there are some people within the Democratic Alliance who are not happy with the party being in the GNU. And when you listen to what Dion is saying, it's quite clear that he's one of those people who are never happy with the idea of the DA joining the GNU.

“So, this is paying itself out now and projects Steenhuisen as someone who is now so close to ANC leaders”

