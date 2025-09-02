Digital Vibes: SIU uncovers new evidence implicating Mkhize's family

Investigators say they have been granted permission by the Special Tribunal to admit their findings in court.





A 2021 probe found the R150 million Covid communications tender with the KZN-based marketing agency was irregular.





The SIU alleges that Mkhize's wife, son, and a business associate personally benefited from funds meant for Covid and National Health Insurance communication contracts.





Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the evidence is crucial to exposing how public funds were laundered through bogus business dealings.





" We felt that it was important for us to add this crucial information as part of this matter at the tribunal. The respondents were also applying to the tribunal to stay.





“They were saying that there is a matter that is before the High Court put through by Dr Mkhize, where he's trying to nullify our report to the president. Therefore, they're saying because of that, let us not continue with this one."





