Listen | Diabetes Alliance pushes for glucose monitors for children in public hospitals

It says the devices are unavailable in the public health system.

“People are lucky if they even get access to testing strips, which is the current form that most people living with diabetes would use to test their glucose levels. And a lot of the time what we are seeing is that these testing strips stock often runs out.

“People don't have access to the testing strips, and they unfortunately are only getting up to three testing strips per day to test their glucose, which is three completely random points of data in comparison to something like a continuous glucose monitor.”

The health and wellness NPO's Kirsten de Klerk says without access to proper monitoring, children face serious health risks.

“You have high blood glucose levels for a really long period of time, that is [going to] increase your risk of long-term, diabetes complications such as kidney failure, blindness [and] leg amputation [which] is a very common one in the South African context. So that's why this kind of technology is so important.”

The Alliance is trying to gather 10 000 signatures for a petition.

De Klerk says the campaign is aimed at getting glucose monitors covered for all children living with type one diabetes under the age of 18 who use public health care.

They plan to hand over the petition, along with letters of support from endocrinology experts to Health Department officials at the Diabetes Summit next month.

