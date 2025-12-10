Despite funding challenges, Inanda centre for elderly spreads festive cheer

The Masisizane Service Centre was established in 1995 to provide seniors citizens in the community with a space where they can connect and get involved in various activities.

The centre's director Scelo Bophela says it's also a place where they can find comfort and support as they live in an area where crime is rampant.

Bophela says the centre receives at least 200 visitors weekly.

“They come in the morning, they have breakfast, and then they do their activities. Some do gardening, some they do beadwork, some sew, some get taught on the daily things that the world is changing to. Like [being] able to use your bank account, be able to acquire knowledge as information is evolving.”