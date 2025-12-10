Despite funding challenges, Inanda centre for elderly spreads festive cheer
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
A centre that cares for the elderly in Inanda, north of
Durban, says it hopes to continue its services, but ongoing funding challenges
are becoming a major concern especially at this time of the year.
The Masisizane Service Centre was established in 1995 to provide seniors citizens in the community with a space where they can connect and get involved in various activities.
The centre's director Scelo Bophela says it's also a place where they can find comfort and support as they live in an area where crime is rampant.
Bophela says the centre receives at least 200 visitors weekly.
“They come in the morning, they have breakfast, and then they do their activities. Some do gardening, some they do beadwork, some sew, some get taught on the daily things that the world is changing to. Like [being] able to use your bank account, be able to acquire knowledge as information is evolving.”
Bophela says they depend on the Department of Social Development for funding.
But he adds that the support is not enough and are increasingly having to rely on donations.
He says it's no secret that Inanda is one of the areas with the highest crime rates in the country, with centre often being targetted as it cannot afford to hire security services.
“As we are here at Inanda, it is a place where crime is at a high, we have break-ins. They come and steal food for the elderly. They come and steal equipment. They steal whatever they find inside there because we don't have money for security.”
