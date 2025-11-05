Des van Rooyen appointed MKP Chief Whip

He takes over the reins from Colleen Makhubele, who was appointed to the position in May this year.





The MK Party described Van Rooyen as a seasoned cadre of the liberation movement who brings extensive academic, political, and governance experience.





“The MK Party has full confidence that under his stewardship as chief whip, the Parliamentary caucus will be strengthened, disciplined and more strategically aligned with the party’s historic mission of completing the total liberation of the South African people,” national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said.





“He has served as a long-standing Member of Parliament, demonstrating both legislative expertise and a deep commitment to advancing the aspirations of the oppressed and marginalised.”





The party also extended its gratitude to Makhubele for her leadership during her tenure.





Makhubele, the former Council Speaker of the City of Johannesburg, replaced Mzwanele Manyi in May.





Manyi himself only held the position for eight months after his appointment in August 2024, when he replaced Sihle Ngubane.





Des Van Rooyen rose to prominence after serving as finance minister for only four days in 2015, earning him the nickname “Weekend Special”.





He was appointed by then-President Jacob Zuma on 9 December 2015, replacing Nhlanhla Nene.





The appointment triggered significant market instability, with the rand weakening sharply and investor confidence falling.





Amidst public, political, and business sector backlash, Van Rooyen was replaced by former finance minister Pravin Gordhan on 13 December 2015.





Van Rooyen later returned to his previous portfolio as Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)