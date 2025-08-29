Deputy Minister Singh launches coastal clean-up programme

On Friday, Deputy Minister of Environment, Narend Singh, launched the Working for the Coast programme at Blue Lagoon in Durban’s North Beach.





It focuses on cleaning river embankments, waterways, and coastal areas to prevent litter and other waste from entering the ocean.





The project forms part of the department’s EPWP, with national government stepping in to support local government.





Singh says municipalities are responsible for selecting people to work in the programme.





Just over one thousand workers have been selected in eThekwini, the largest allocation in the country.





However, Singh stresses that the jobs are not permanent as funding only runs until November.