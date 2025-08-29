Deputy Minister Singh launches coastal clean-up programme
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Despite substantial budget cuts to the Expanded Public Works Programme, a R32 million coast clean-up initiative is said to be bringing hope for cleaner and healthier coastlines.
On Friday, Deputy Minister of Environment, Narend Singh, launched the Working for the Coast programme at Blue Lagoon in Durban’s North Beach.
It focuses on cleaning river embankments, waterways, and coastal areas to prevent litter and other waste from entering the ocean.
The project forms part of the department’s EPWP, with national government stepping in to support local government.
Singh says municipalities are responsible for selecting people to work in the programme.
Just over one thousand workers have been selected in eThekwini, the largest allocation in the country.
However, Singh stresses that the jobs are not permanent as funding only runs until November.
" Hopefully, with the additional resources being made available to our department, we could continue the programme, but we don't want to make any commitment unless we know that the money is on hand. I can say that our budget was cut in terms of EPWP by R800 million over a period of three years and that's a considerable amount of money.
"But we are trying to stretch every rand and make sure that people who are unemployed at least get some income that they can manage with on a day-to-day basis."
EPWP worker Goodman Ncongo from Ntuzuma has urged residents to help keep the eThekwini clean.
" If you see dirt, put it in a bin. That's the way [it should be]. Durban is the place to be, so [when] visitors come here they [must find] our city clean."
A beach clean-up was already underway during the launch.
