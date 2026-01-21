Deputy Justice Minister calls for tighter security at courts





This follows a deadly shooting at the Booysens Magistrate's Court in Johannesburg.





It’s understood that a group of people had gathered at the court to support an accused on Tuesday.





Three men wearing caps then approached the group at the court entrance and opened fire.





READ: Lawyer among victims of deadly Joburg court shooting





Two people were killed.





Three others were wounded, including the accused’s defence lawyer.





Nel warned that courts are increasingly being used by criminals as predictable locations where specific individuals are known to be present.





" The fact that this incident took place outside and in close proximity to the operations of the court would need us to reassess and strengthen visible policing and other security measures outside of the court."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)