Deputy Agri minister to help Ugu farmers fight Banana disease
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
Banana growers in Ugu will soon be better equipped to control and tackle an outbreak of the invasive Banana Bunchy Top Disease.
The National Agriculture Department says the disease, which has devastated banana production worldwide, has posed a persistent threat in the district since 2015.
Next week, Deputy Agriculture Minister Nokuzola Capa is expected to visit the Ugu District to hand over agrochemicals to affected growers.
This follows engagements held between Capa and local banana farmers in September.
" The department has allocated and spent resources on agrochemicals to contain the disease and train local agricultural advisors, as well as raise awareness among local community members. The Agrochemicals will be handed over to commercial, small holder and subsistence banana growers in the presence of agricultural advisors in the province," says the department's Rincert Moremi.
