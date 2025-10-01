Deokaran family says SIU report on Tembisa Hospital ‘nothing new to us’

Deokaran, a former Phoenix resident, was the Gauteng Health Department's acting CFO when she was killed outside her Johannesburg home in 2021.

She had flagged several suspicious and irregular transactions linked to the hospital amounting to hundreds of thousands of rands.

This week, the Special Investigating Unit released an interim report on the looting of R2 billion meant for the hospital - saying at least 15 officials are implicated.

It revealed that several criminal syndicates have allegedly been behind the stealing of public funds.

Deokaran's brother-in-law Tony Haripersadh says they had already been privy to a lot of the information.

“This is nothing new to us. What upsets us as a family is right from the inception when the investigating officers and the polices in charge of this case had a laptop with them and a cell phone didn't even consider perusing through it for any traces of evidence that would lead to those that were responsible for a death, and those that were responsible for the corruption, it was just left untouched until the family handed it over to Jeff Wicks, the investigative journalist.”

The SIU has named one of the syndicate leaders as Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala, the businessman who's at the centre of interference allegations made by KZN police chief Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

“We are expecting to get the masterminds now that put our beloved away, the loss that we have sustained because of them. We have faith in the system especially now that the Madlanga Commission has been sitting,” says Haripersadh.

