Denis Hurley Centre sounds alarm over hospital protests

The Durban-based community centre says more homeless people, including South Africans without IDs and foreign nationals are now seeking treatment at its church-run clinic.





Centre Director, Raymond Perrier says they've seen a surge in patients since protests began at some Durban facilities, leaving many unable to access essential medications like insulin and hypertension treatment or urgent healthcare.





"We know of people who needed to access hospital care and were refused and have died. For example, there was a woman who was heavily pregnant needed to have a delivery in hospital because of the state of her condition, and she was refused admission and she went back home and she and the unborn child, that's what we're dealing with.





"And meanwhile, protestors are standing outside the hospital completely illegally, and they're letting people die and they're letting people get sick.





"The clinic, which usually provides primary care and refers serious cases to hospitals, is overwhelmed."





Perrier has warned of the long-term impact on patients.

"What we're also seeing, I'm afraid, are people who are just giving up because if it's a real struggle, it's a real struggle to access to get into that. It's a real struggle to access medication."









Then unfortunately, people are giving up and hoping that they'll be okay, and then they're not aware of the, of the harm that's doing to their bodies.





For example, if diabetics may stop taking their insulin and they won't see the impact straight away, but the impact on their the underlying health can be very severe.





The SA Human Rights Commission will approach the Durban High Court today, to seek an order stopping anti-foreigner protests at healthcare facilities.

