Delayed cancer diagnoses costing young lives - Health Department

During International Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the department has revealed that about 1,000 children are diagnosed in South Africa each year.





According to the National Cancer Registry, leukaemia is the most frequently diagnosed childhood cancer locally.





While the survival rate has improved to 60%, it still falls behind wealthier countries where more than 80% of children survive.





Health spokesperson Foster Mohale is urging parents to familiarise themselves with the early warning signs of childhood cancer and to seek medical attention without delay.





"Childhood cancer, while often seen as rare, is a major health issue and one of the top causes of disease-related deaths among children worldwide. Raising awareness and promoting early detection are critical in improving survival rates and ensuring better treatment outcomes. Too many children and teenagers are either not diagnosed or are diagnosed too late.





"Families affected by childhood cancer face immense psychological, emotional, financial, and logistical challenges. Many experience strain due to travel distances to treatment centres, lack of nearby accommodation, out-of-pocket expenses, and disruptions to family life. The burden is shared not only by patients, but also by parents, siblings, and caregivers."





