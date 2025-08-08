Decade-long wait for power over for Newcastle families

The local municipality has paid Eskom millions to restore power to households in Osizweni and Madadeni.

Mayor Xolani Dube said the money will be used to fix 47 damaged transformers.

He said some of them were decommissioned due to illegal connections which caused technical faults and safety concerns.

READ: Poor service delivery taking toll on KZN farmers

Dube said the municipality stepped in, as many residents are grant beneficiaries.

"It was an outcry from our communities to say; can you please assist? Because they have paid, but, well, they cannot afford to pay three to R6,000."

He said Newcastle still owes Eskom for bulk supply, adding that the municipality is sticking to a payment plan approved by National Treasury.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)