Death toll from Vanderbijlpark scholar transport crash now 14

Death toll from Vanderbijlpark scholar transport crash revised to 12
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
It's understood that the driver of the vehicle lost control while attempting to overtake other cars.
A case of culpable homicide has been opened.
In KZN, nine children were injured in a crash on Sarnia Road in Pinetown when the vehicle they were travelling in lost control and collided with a tree.
The KZN Department of Transport's Ndabezinhle Sibiya says scholar transport
needs to be stabilised.
He says since last week, officials have been inspecting scholar vehicles in more than 26 satellite stations across KZN.
"The MEC personally inspected the scholar transport. His happy with how the public enforcement unit working with the Road Traffic Inspectorate executed the entire inspection. He has also assured the people of KZN that is the work that will continue throughout the year on various routes."
