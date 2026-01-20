Death toll from Vanderbijlpark scholar transport crash now 14

Authorities have confirmed that the number of learners killed in a collision between a private transport vehicle and a truck in Gauteng's Vanderbijlpark has been revised to 12.It's understood that the driver of the vehicle lost control while attempting to overtake other cars.A case of culpable homicide has been opened.In KZN, nine children were injured in a crash on Sarnia Road in Pinetown when the vehicle they were travelling in lost control and collided with a tree.





READ MORE: 9 pupils injured in scholar transport crash in Sarnia

The KZN Department of Transport's Ndabezinhle Sibiya says scholar transport needs to be stabilised.



He says since last week, officials have been inspecting scholar vehicles in more than 26 satellite stations across KZN.



"The MEC personally inspected the scholar transport. His happy with how the public enforcement unit working with the Road Traffic Inspectorate executed the entire inspection. He has also assured the people of KZN that is the work that will continue throughout the year on various routes."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)