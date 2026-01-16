Death toll from Shongweni crash rises to three
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
The Durban-bound side of the N3 near Shongweni remained closed by
mid-morning on Friday.
The Durban-bound side of the N3 near Shongweni remained closed by mid-morning on Friday.
Emergency services were working at the scene of a deadly crash between a truck and a bakkie.
ALSO READ: Motorists urged to avoid N3 Shongweni off-ramp crash scene ‘at all costs’
The death toll has risen to three.
ALS Paramedics’ Garrith Jamieson says the deceased were all travelling in the bakkie.
He says initial reports indicate that the truck collided with the bakkie before both vehicles struck four pedestrians working on the N3.
They were rushed to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.
“Paramedics arrived on scene to find total chaos and carnage,” Jamieson says.
“They found a bakkie believed to have been carrying three occupants in the front on fire in the middle of the highway. Paramedics assessed the scene and found that the truck driver had sustained no injuries, and he was found on the north-bound carriage.”
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Who do you know better between Stacey and J Sbu?
Are you the ultimate Stacey and J Sbu fan? Answer our quiz and see who y...Stacey & J Sbu 2 hours ago
-
Flat seas, light winds and a big coastal reveal
If you’ve been waiting for the kind of weekend that makes the KZN coastl...East Coast Breakfast 6 hours ago