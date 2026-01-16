Death toll from Shongweni crash rises to three

Emergency services were working at the scene of a deadly crash between a truck and a bakkie.

The death toll has risen to three.

ALS Paramedics’ Garrith Jamieson says the deceased were all travelling in the bakkie.

He says initial reports indicate that the truck collided with the bakkie before both vehicles struck four pedestrians working on the N3.

They were rushed to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

“Paramedics arrived on scene to find total chaos and carnage,” Jamieson says.

“They found a bakkie believed to have been carrying three occupants in the front on fire in the middle of the highway. Paramedics assessed the scene and found that the truck driver had sustained no injuries, and he was found on the north-bound carriage.”