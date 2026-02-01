Death toll rises in N2 Mtubatuba crash

TransportMEC Siboniso Duma says a child has succumbed to her injuries in hospital.

Her family’s car collided with a truck on the N2 in the Inkosi Umtubatuba Local Municipality on Friday night.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is currently underway.

Duma says a team from his office will visit the family in Ward 11 of the UmfoloziLocal Municipality on Sunday.

Spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya says all other logistics will be provided by the Department.

“Religious leaders will also be part of the visit to the family. The MEC has ensured that everything is done to assist the family with the funeral arrangements.”

This week, another tragic accident in Lotus Park on R102 claimed the lives of eleven people, including a child.