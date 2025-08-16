Death toll rises to 9 in Limpopo police van crash

On Thursday, six detainees died on the R101 while being transported from Mokopane Police station to Mookgophong Magistrate Court.

READ: Police officer, inmates killed in Limpopo crash

Limpopo Police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba says a police officer who was escorting the inmates also died in the crash.

" Two more inmates who had been admitted in hospital following the collision between a police vehicle and a truck sadly succumbed come to their injuries on Friday. That brings the death toll to nine; one police officer and eight prisoners. The remaining injured inmates are still receiving medical treatment,” said Mashaba.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)