Death toll rises to 9 in Limpopo police van crash
Updated | By Jacaranda FM
The death toll in a police van crash that
claimed the lives of awaiting trial prisoners has risen to nine.
The death toll in a police van crash that claimed the lives of awaiting trial prisoners has risen to nine.
On Thursday, six detainees died on the R101 while being transported from Mokopane Police station to Mookgophong Magistrate Court.
READ: Police officer, inmates killed in Limpopo crash
Limpopo Police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba says a police officer who was escorting the inmates also died in the crash.
" Two more inmates who had been admitted in hospital following the collision between a police vehicle and a truck sadly succumbed come to their injuries on Friday. That brings the death toll to nine; one police officer and eight prisoners. The remaining injured inmates are still receiving medical treatment,” said Mashaba.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago