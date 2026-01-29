 Death toll from Lotus Park taxi crash rises to 11, including child
LISTEN: Death toll from Lotus Park taxi crash rises to 11, including child

Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli and Nushera Soodyal

There has been an update on the devastating crash near Lotus Park south of Durban on Thursday morning. 

Lotus Park Crash Update
ALS Paramedics

At least 11 people, including a child, have been killed on the old R102.

A minibus taxi and a truck collided early morning, leaving six others critically injured.

“At this stage, the taxi driver is still severely entrapped, and the eThekwini fire department is working hard to extricate the patient,” said Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson Sindi Msimang.

“Once freed, obviously, he'll be placed into an awaiting ambulance and transported for the urgent care he also requires.”

Msimang warned that the road is expected to remain closed for several hours

“Our traffic officers are still on scene. They're trying to actually get everything in order because it is quite a hectic scene, still active. It's still in chaos, so it's really bad at this point.”

