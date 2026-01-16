Death toll from Limpopo floods rises to 11

She's briefed the media in Polokwane, and says the casualties include a five-year-old child.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa warns of ‘catastrophic' flood damage in Limpopo

Unprecedented rainfall of up to 400 millimetres over the past week has devastated parts of Limpopo.

The latest casualties are a man who drowned in Phalaborwa and a teenager who also drowned in Apel.

Ramathuba estimates that over R4 billion will be required to rebuild the damaged infrastructure, with R1.7 billion alone needed for road repairs.

More than 1,600 homes and at least 31 schools have been damaged.

Ramathuba says food security is also at risk, with some farmers unable to transport their goods due to damaged roads.

“ But unfortunately, when the roads and the bridges are damaged, they won't be able to transport them. So, if we don't fix it urgently, unfortunately, we will all be affected, and we'll die of hunger if this particular sector is not taken care of. The quantification of these losses has not yet been made due to the inaccessibility of the flood-affected areas.”