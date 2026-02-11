Death toll from KZN lightning strike rises to 3
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
The death toll
from recent lightning strikes in KwaZulu-Natal has risen to three.
The death toll from recent lightning strikes in KwaZulu-Natal has risen to three.
The latest victim is 66-year-old Shonaphi Phikisile Mhlongo, who was killed in Springvale near Ixopo on Wednesday.
ALSO READ: Search underway after woman swept away in severe KZN storms
The other two victims died in the same region on Saturday.
KZN Cooperative Governance says the weekend storms damaged homes and infrastructure, affecting more than 126 households and over 460 people.
The department spokesperson, Senzelwe Mzila, says Provincial Disaster Management teams are providing support to those affected.
“The MEC is calling upon communities to continue to be vigilant as the province continues to experience weather conditions that pose a serious risk to human life.”
The South African Weather Service has issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for more severe thunderstorms, expected in the interior of KZN on Thursday.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: KZN listeners call for truth over polished promises on the Great Drive Debate
Should leaders give citizens the harsh truth about the economy or offer ...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago
-
Hilton leaves Durban landmark hotel, ending an era of luxury stays
Hilton Durban has shut unexpectedly after the global group ended its man...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago