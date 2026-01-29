Death toll from horror Lotus Park taxi crash 'expected to rise'

The collision involving a truck claimed the lives of at least 11 people on the old R102 near Lotus Park.

Medical personnel, including eThekwini Fire, managed to free the driver of the taxi involved in this horrific collision.

It took them three hours to free him, as he was pinned at the front of the vehicle.

Officials say he suffered multiple fractures and is currently being rushed to the hospital.

Medics on the scene told Newswatch that they expect the death toll to rise even further than the 11 people who have already died. Around 7 people have been rushed to the hospital, with paramedics saying most of them were in a critical condition.

The circumstances leading to the crash have not been confirmed, but it appears the truck jack-knifed and crashed into the taxi.

Family members and several residents have gathered at the scene.

Earlier, the truck driver was taken to a local police station for his own safety.

KZN Department of Transport spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya says they will work with other departments to establish the cause of the accident.

“This accident has occurred after we recorded a historic 18% decrease in fatalities during the festive season. The MEC has assigned a team from his office to locate the families of the victims, and he has indicated that we'll do everything in our power to ensure that they receive the necessary support.”