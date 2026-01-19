Death toll from Gauteng scholar transport crash rises to 13

On Monday, a scholar transport vehicle carrying the learners collided with a truck in Vanderbijlpark, south of Johannesburg.

“A further learner has since succumbed to injuries, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 13,” the department said in a statement.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has passed his condolences to the parents of the learners who havepassed away.

“President Ramaphosa says it is particularly distressing that this incident has taken place on the day the South African Human Rights Commission has published a report on scholar transport in the North West," said the Presidency's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya.

"The president’s thoughts are with the families, teachers, classmates and friends of the young victims.

"President Ramaphosa says national and provincial authorities will provide families and schools with the necessary psychosocial support,” Magwenya added.

