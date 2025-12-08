Deadly storm leaves trail of destruction in Umlalazi

In Ward 8, an elderly person who was struck by lightning is being treated in hospital.





The downpour on Saturday destroyed several homes and flooded roads.





"The roads are in a very bad condition and the electricity in most wards are affected. We don't have electricity right now, but I reported it to Eskom," says Ward 21 councillor K Mthembu.





TheKZN Department of Cooperative Governance says disaster teams have been dispatched to the severely affected wards of 14, 16, and 21.





A 35-year-old woman was swept away in floods in eNdumeni's Sibongile Township.





Meanwhile, KZN Transport's reopened one traffic lane on the Umzimkhulu River Bridge in Ray Nkonyeni Local Municipality.





The bridge was closed after heavy rains made the structure unsafe for motorists.





The department's Ndabezinhle Sibiya says the deluge affected Margate Airport and disrupted access to the Port Shepstone CBD last year.





" The area has been very difficult to access, resulting in the disruption of suppliers and the entire supply chain management. This increased costs with the major financial destruction experienced by businesses. Job losses that followed pushed many people to live below the poverty line."





Sibiya says the bridge repair project faced delays due to prolonged rainfall, but the department is now targeting a full reopening to two-way traffic by February next year.





