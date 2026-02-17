 Deadly drive-by shooting on R33 near Maritzburg
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi

Emergency responders have been detailing the horror of Monday’s deadly gun attack near Pietermaritzburg.

Shooting Martizburg
Mi7 EMS Shooting Martizburg/ Mi7 EMS

Medics were called to the R33 near Cramond, where a man and a woman had been shot while travelling in their vehicle. 


"They were driving on the R 33 towards Cramond area when a vehicle pulled up next to them and opened fire on them, hitting both of them,” said Andrew Brown, who is the operations manager of Mi7 EMS. 


"The driver of the car then lost control and they went down the embankment where they came to a stop, and that's where they were found."


Brown says emergency crews initially thought they were responding to a crash.  


READ: Elderly woman’s body found on Mgababa family property


“When paramedics arrived, they found that two people had sustained gunshot wounds.


"The driver, being the male patient? had already succumbed due to multiple gunshot wounds and was declared deceased on scene. 


The female passenger had sustained gunshot wounds and was stable. She was stabilised on scene with advanced life support paramedics  and then transported through to a hospital for further treatment."


Newswatch has reached out to KZN police for comment.

 

