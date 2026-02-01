Deadline looms for KZN Transport MEC to retract ALS claims

Duma lambasted ALS Paramedics last week while addressing the media at the scene of a deadly crash in Lotus Park, south of Durban.

During a live interview, the MEC accused medics of refusing to treat patients who were not on medical aid.

He further claimed that they were insensitive at crash scenes, among other things.

ALS has since issued a legal demand, describing the statements as false and defamatory.

The ambulance service says it did treat and transport uninsured patients to a public hospital.

Transport spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya says the MEC has no intention of retracting his statements.

“This letter, which has just been sent to the media, is very laughable to say the least, and the MEC won't be retracting any statement.”

ALS has given the MEC until Monday to apologise publicly, failing which it says it will take legal action.