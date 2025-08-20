De Lille dissolves SA Tourism board

The department says the decision follows the board’s failure to explain the legality of a special meeting on 1 August.





At the time, the board had no chairperson as Professor Gregory Davids had resigned a day earlier.





"Section 18(2) of the Act empowers only the board chairperson to convene a special board meeting. This exclusive power given to the chairperson of the board is further confirmed by clause 9.1.2 of Board Charter which was adopted on 16 April 2024. As of 1 August 2025, the board had no chairperson to lawfully convene a special board meeting," the department said in a statement.





The department says legal advice sought by Minister De Lille indicates the meeting was unlawful, and therefore so were the resolutions taken.





The minister will now begin the process of appointing a new board.





"The minister shall, in terms of section 13(3) of the Act, initiate the process to appoint a new board and will invite nominations of eligible persons in due course. In the interim, the minister shall, in terms of section 16(3) of the Act, appoint one or more persons to manage the affairs of the board until the new board is appointed."





She’s assured South Africans and the tourism sector that programmes and operations will not be derailed by the development.





