LISTEN: Durban family seeks answers after child killed in lift shaft

One child died, while the other is in the hospital fighting for her life.

Their father, Khaya Dlamini, says the tragedy happened on Saturday night while the twins were playing in the building’s play area with other children.

He says he wasn’t worried until there was a knock at his door.

“Their friends came running, telling me that our friends have fallen, and I asked, ‘What do you mean by fallen? What happened?’ They said they fell into a hole, then came up running and then showed me where you got [a] hole, and then they pointed to the lift.”

Dlamini says the lift they fell through wasn’t working, but he claims the doors could still be opened, and his twins plunged four floors.

“So, my kids were lying down there, bleeding, and they were not responding. I tried to talk to my son, and I tried to talk to my daughter. There was no response. My daughter was breathing heavily, and I had to carry them out one by one.

“So, with the assistance of the other guys that live in the flat because my wife was screaming.”

He rushed them to the hospital, where his son Aphelele was pronounced dead on arrival, while his daughter Aphile remains in a coma in the ICU.

The father says there needs accountability from property owner HOMii Lifestyle Management, who he believes have shown little remorse.

He says they offered him a teddy bear and a grocery bag instead of real support or answers.

Listen to the full interview with the father, Khaya Dlamini below: