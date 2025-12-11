DBE suspends staff after major matric exam leak at Pretoria schools

Minister Siviwe Gwarube briefed the media in Cape Town on Thursday and confirmed that the leaked papers were traced back to the national department’s examination unit.





Gwarube says the anomaly was first detected by markers who noticed unusual similarities in six scripts for English Home Language Paper Two.





She says their vigilance triggered an internal investigation last Tuesday.





A joint team from the national and Gauteng departments then interviewed 26 learners linked to seven schools in Pretoria.





The learners admitted to having prior access to the leaked question papers and marking guidelines.





" The breach occurred at the offices of the DBE, where question papers are set. Of the 162 papers that we had set, seven papers were accessed prior to the examination.





"These are English Home Language Papers one, two, and three, Mathematics Papers one and two, Physical Science Papers one and two. These papers were shared via a USB storage device."





Gwarube says there's no evidence that the leak spread beyond the affected schools and insists the credibility of the final exams remains intact.





She says one of the suspended employees has a child in Grade 12.





A criminal case has also been opened against the officials who were in possession of stolen state material.





" It sends a clear message to the public. You cannot cheat the NSC and get away with it. We will detect it. We will investigate it, and there will be consequences. Now, I want to assure parents and learners and teachers in the Pretoria area that we will communicate directly with the seven schools that are involved.





"The learners who are implicated will be afforded due process. We are not making assumptions about guilt. Each case will be individually assessed."





