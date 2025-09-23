DBE says ‘ahead of schedule’ in registering ECD centres

The department says it's registered 10,000 Early Childhood Development centres, so far this year.

Education officials say almost a quarter of those centres registered in 2025 are in KZN.

The number of centres registered in KZN totals 3,915.

The process is part of the Bana Pele Mass Registration Drive, a nationwide campaign to formally bring unregistered ECD centres into the education system.

The department says the move will help strengthen accountability, improve quality, and expand access to early learning opportunities.

It says giving children a strong start is key to improving school performance and social development.

