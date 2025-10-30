DBE reports stability nationwide as NSC exams continue

Approximately a quarter of all exam papers have been written, including Home Languages such as English, as well as History and Mathematics, which are scheduled to conclude this week.





The department confirmed that exams have proceeded on time and under secure conditions.





Director General Mathanzima Mweli commended learners, teachers, and examination officials for their discipline and commitment.





"The stability we are witnessing reflects a well-coordinated and mature system.





"The department noted some isolated incidents, such as the use of cellphones and crib notes, which are being addressed in line with the national irregularities policy.





"Some learners have also been accommodated at approved alternative venues, including hospitals, ensuring no candidate is disadvantaged due to health or logistical challenges."





Mweli added that provinces are closely monitoring absenteeism, particularly among part-time candidates, while investigations into all reported irregularities are ongoing.





"The DBE also continues to take action against unregistered exam centres to maintain system integrity and public confidence."





He urged communities to maintain calm, safeguard exam venues, and support learners.





“This is a crucial moment for our learners. Let us continue to stand behind them and ensure they write in peace and with confidence."





The department reiterated its commitment to providing a secure and fair examination environment for all candidates as the exams continue.





