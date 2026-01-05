DBE rejects claims of matric exam integrity after Pretoria paper leak

The Freedom Front Plus criticised the department after learners at seven schools in Pretoria were found to have accessed the Maths, Physics and English papers before they were written last year.





Investigations revealed that 26 pupils received the papers via a USB device.





Two officials at the national exam unit were suspended.





The FFP believes the incident has weakened trust in public schools.





The department spokesperson, Terence Khala, says they condemn the exam breach.





He says it's misleading to suggest that independent examination bodies are more secure.





"At the outset, it must be stated without qualification that any compromise of examination integrity is unacceptable, regardless of its scale or origin. The DBE does not minimise such incidents.





"On the contrary, the department acted decisively, transparently, and in accordance with the law by publicly acknowledging the breach, instituting a National Investigation Task Team, suspending implicated officials, and initiating criminal and disciplinary processes. These actions reflect institutional accountability and systemic resilience, not failure."





