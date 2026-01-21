DBE opens matric remarking, second-chance exam applications

It says supplementary exam registration closes on 6 February.



These exams will be written in March.



They are part of the department's Second-Chance Programme that gives those who did not get the results they wanted another stab at the subjects so they can get the qualification they need.



There will also be National Senior Certificate exams in June for progressed candidates who were unable to sit for all their subjects.



Education expert Wayne Hugo says these rewrites are an excellent opportunity for candidates to achieve their goals because the matric syllabus and exam questions remain predictable.





Hugo, who's a professor at the UKZN School of Education, says learners need to get the disappointment of their results out of their heads and take positive steps to improve their situation.





ALSO READ: Correctional Services’ 2025 matric class achieves outstanding results



He's encouraging parents to take a more active role by helping to look for information and support options.





" Your head has to be up. You've got to think about it. It's not so easy. Sometimes you need money to get to the school, or sometimes you get to the school and they won't let you in.





"There's all sorts of problems, but there's like, as soon as you take an active attitude that I'm going to try and get this done, there is stuff out there to help me. I know there's stuff. I've just got to go and find it and use it. Once you get that attitude inside yourself, you can then move forward."





Pupils are being urged to use past exam papers and free online tools to help them understand their mistakes.







Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)