DBE in court over publishing of matric results

An urgent application to interdict the Basic Education Department from publishing the results on public forums, including newspapers, will be heard in the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday.

The regulator believes the release would violate the matriculants' right to privacy.

Last year, the IR served the department with an enforcement notice to stop the public release of the results, but Education lodged an appeal and suspended the notice.





The department maintains that it intends to obtain the results using learners' matric exam numbers, which it says are only known by the matriculants.

Stellenbosch University’s professor Mbulungeni Madiba told the SABC that the regulator has a slim chance of succeeding.

"I don't think the information regulator really has a strong stand here because the case speaks that there is a potential harm for a violation of the learners' rights."





