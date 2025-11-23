Day Two: G20 Backs Africa’s Agenda Despite US Boycott

The summit began yesterday for the first time on African soil, drawing heads of state and government, invited leaders, and international organisations to the venue.





In a move seen as almost defiant, G20 leaders, despite the US warning against any joint declaration in it's absence, adopted the 30-page Leaders’ Declaration at the start of the summit.





It saw leaders committing towards South Africa's four priorities under it's G20 presidency which include strengthening disaster resilience in terms of climate change and ensuring debt sustainability for low-income countries.





The leaders of the worlds biggest economies also vowed to work towards fair and lasting peace in Sudan, the DRC, Palestine, Ukraine, and other conflict zones.





Africa was a central to the declaration with leaders pledging strong support for the continents economic growth, increased trade, job creation, and overall prosperity.





South Africa's presidency saw Africa’s development firmly placed on the agenda of the G20, with President Cyril Ramaphosa saying Africa’s success is important to progress and prosperity across the globe.





G20 Sherpa Zane Dangor confirmed that Argentina was the only member state to raise concerns about aspects of the declaration, while all others gave overwhelming support.





On the absence of the US, he said the declaration reflects only the positions of member states present in Johannesburg.





Later today, South Africa was scheduled to handover the G20 presidency to America at the summit's closing ceremony.





The Trump administration, in a diplomatic rift with South Africa, has boycotted the summit and previously cautioned against a joint declaration, but the leaders went ahead regardless.





America then said it would send charge d' affaires of its embassy for the handover today.





But South Africa has blocked that move, saying they will only transfer the presidency to an appropriately-ranked US official.





