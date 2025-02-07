 Danny Jordaan fraud case postponed to August
Updated | By Mmangaliso Khumalo

The fraud case against South African Football Association boss Danny Jordaan and his co-accused has been postponed to August.

The lengthy postponement is to allow the State to address various issues levelled by the accused, including an amendment to the charge sheet.


Jordaan's representative had also requested the court to relax his bail conditions regarding his travel arrangements.


However, the State opposed the request.


Jordaan and his other two co-accused, Chief Financial Officer Gronie Hluyo and businessman Trevor Neethling, briefly appeared before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Palm Ridge on Friday.


State Prosecutor Advocate Moagi Molebati told the court that the three charges of theft against the accused had been withdrawn.


Magistrate Sheron Soko-Rantao postponed the matter until the outcomes of the representations were determined.


Jordaan and his co-accused remain out on bail. 


