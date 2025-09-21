Dakota Beach set for new barriers to stop ocean pollution
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
Two booms will soon be installed at Dakota Beach in Isipingo to stop plastic from reaching the ocean.
Environment Deputy Minister Narend Singh led International Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday at Reunion Park Beach, south of Durban.
This year’s global theme is Sea the Change.
Singh says beaches are vital for tourism and that the department wants to employ more workers to sort waste and create jobs through recycling.
“The 1,264 in eThekwini have already been identified. They have started. They are on the beaches for the last two weeks or so.
“It's not permanent employment, part of our expanded public works employment, but we are trying to see how we could keep on extending contracts so that more people get opportunities moving forward.”
