Dagga worth R2.6 million seized in Limpopo

They intercepted three vehicles travelling along the R33 between Vaalwater and Modimolle.





One Toyota Hilux was intercepted after the suspects fled on foot.





Officers found eight bags of dagga inside.





Police spokesperson, Malesela Ledwaba, says the vehicle has been seized for further investigation.





"A lookout was activated with the assistance of the private security companies, and a Toyota Hilux bakkie charcoal was intercepted.





"Unfortunately, the suspects left the vehicle and ran into the bushes on foot. The vehicle was searched and was found fully loaded with eight bags of dagga with an estimated street value of R2.6 million.





"The vehicle was seized for investigation purposes. Police request anyone with information that can assist with information to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Amanda Basson on 082 565 8677, Crime Stop number 08600 10111."





