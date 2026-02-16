Dagga worth R2.6 million seized in Limpopo
Updated | By Algoa FM
The police in Limpopo have seized dagga worth an estimated R2.6 million.
The police in Limpopo have seized dagga worth an estimated R2.6 million.
They intercepted three vehicles travelling along the R33 between Vaalwater and Modimolle.
One Toyota Hilux was intercepted after the suspects fled on foot.
Officers found eight bags of dagga inside.
ALSO READ: KZN prisons among top for festive season drug seizures
Police spokesperson, Malesela Ledwaba, says the vehicle has been seized for further investigation.
"A lookout was activated with the assistance of the private security companies, and a Toyota Hilux bakkie charcoal was intercepted.
"Unfortunately, the suspects left the vehicle and ran into the bushes on foot. The vehicle was searched and was found fully loaded with eight bags of dagga with an estimated street value of R2.6 million.
"The vehicle was seized for investigation purposes. Police request anyone with information that can assist with information to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Amanda Basson on 082 565 8677, Crime Stop number 08600 10111."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
New WhatsApp chatbot number for electricity services
A new way to manage electricity services is here. Here's how to access f...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
Alcohol clampdown looms: Why new rules could change how South Africans drink and sell
New alcohol limits are on the table and they could reshape habits, costs...Danny Guselli 4 hours ago