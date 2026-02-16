DA urges Musa Zondi to act on illegal sand mining in KZN

The party's spokesperson on Social Development, Hannah Lidgett, conducted oversight inspections at sites in the Valley of a Thousand Hills and along Umhlanga River last week.





The MPL says sand mining has become a highly profitable criminal enterprise, with truckloads sold for up to R5,000.





Lidgett believes some construction companies might be buying supplies this way to avoid tax compliance or environmental authorisation.





" We believe there's organised syndicates involved, and it really is affecting the safety of communities and also tourism businesses, and also it has a devastating environmental impact."





Lidgett says the inspections revealed severe environmental damage.





She says Parliament's Portfolio Committee and regional officials promised to intervene after a recent visit.





But she says there's been little meaningful action since.





" We are calling on the MEC of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, to immediately establish a task team that is cross-cutting between policing, the Department of Minerals and Mining, to ensure that there's a way we can tackle this rampant illegal sand mining that is taking place across the province."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)