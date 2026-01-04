DA pays tribute to Mpumalanga director after deadly Margate shooting
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
A woman found dead, alongside her partner in Margate on the south coast, has been identified as a provincial member of the DA in Mpumalanga.
KZN police say the couple was discovered in their holiday accommodation on New Year's Day.
The Democratic Alliance says Sarbhera Amod was the party's Provincial Director in Mpumalanga.
In a post on social media, the DA says Amod will be remembered for her courageous spirit and brilliant mind.
It is understood the couple was on holiday with family when gunshots rang out on New Year's morning.
According to police, Amod's mother, who was in another room, heard an argument in the couple's room followed by gunfire.
They have opened a murder investigation and an inquest to establish what happened.
