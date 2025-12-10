DA moves to interdict NPA head selection process
Updated | By AFP
Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has confirmed that the
Democratic Alliance has written to the Advisory Panel responsible for selecting
the next National Director of Public Prosecutions signalling its intention to
interdict the process.
The panel is interviewing candidates on Wednesday.
With incumbent Shamila Batohi’s term expiring next year, the Justice Department has moved to find her replacement.
Six candidates have been shortlisted for the interviews taking place this week.
They include Menzi Simelane, who was appointed the head of the NPA in 2009.
In 2012, the DA successfully challenged his appointment, having argued that he was unfit for the job after the Ginwala Inquiry found Simelane to be dishonest, among others.
ALSO READ: South Africans urged to comment on next NPA head
The Constitutional Court ruled that his appointment was irrational and set it aside.
Minister Kubayi says the panel's legal team has been instructed to respond to the latest DA letter.
“[It is written] on behalf of the Democratic Alliance, threatening to go to court urgently. The letter is dated the 7th [of December] but was received by us as the panel [on Wednesday], so we had to reflect on it. I will not go into detail because we do believe that this is self-inflicted agency, but also there are no merits on it because we have not shortlisted.”
