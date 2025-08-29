DA gets bulk of party funding donations

Its first quarterly political funding report for 2025/26 shows only three parties declared their donations between April and June.





The combined funds declared total R40.4 million, more than double the previous two quarters.





The Democratic Alliance received the most generosity, with a total of R32.2 million from 13 donors.





Fynbos Ekwiteit and Fynbos Kapitaal and gave the party R10 million and R15 million, respectively.





The African National Congress declared R7.6 million from Chancellor House.





ActionSA received two donations from its president, Herman Mashaba, totalling R520 000.





