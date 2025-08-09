DA Frustrated Over Delays in Murder Case of Former uMngeni Chief Whip

Ndlovu was shot and killed at his home in Mpophomeni in December 2023.





The fourth suspect in the case, Inkosi Simphiwe Zuma, was back in the Howick Magistrate’s Court yesterday.





His formal bail application has now been postponed to mid-August.





Zuma was arrested last week, along with another suspect accused of planning the hit from inside Pietermaritzburg Prison.





Speaking outside court, DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers said he believes more arrests still need to be made.





" It's now almost two years later. And to be told that the new accused, Inkosi Nxamalala legal team hadn't responded in time to an affidavit, it's unacceptable, we need to conclude this matter.





"And there are some well connected businessmen and women in the community who are also part of what is, what has transpired yet these people are not being arrested," said Rodgers.





" Who was the mastermind behind this? Was this a syndicate? Who pulled the trigger? "



