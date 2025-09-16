DA ‘encouraged' by Ramaphosa service delivery praise

Addressing the ANC councillors in Soweto yesterday, Cyril Ramaphosa told them to follow the example of DA-run municipalities if they want to lift ANC-led municipalities out of the service delivery mess many of them are in.

“I can name it here, because there is nothing wrong with competition; they are often DA-controlled municipalities,” Ramaphosa said.

"We need to ask ourselves what it is that they are doing that is better than what we are doing. There is nothing wrong with us saying we want to go and see what Cape Town is doing, what Stellenbosch is doing, how do they craft everything. We need to be moving up the ladder of being good at what we do.”

The DA's Wille Aucamp says they are encouraged by Ramaphosa’s comments.

He says it confirms that their administrations focus on clean governance.

“Where the DA governs, communities are safer, services work, money is spent on the people, and the corruption is stopped. The president acknowledged that where the DA governs, voters get what they were promised. When the DA governs, people’s lives improve. The DA govern for everyone, not just our supporters. South Africa deserves honest leadership and real delivery.”

