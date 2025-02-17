DA demands report on ‘Go Durban’ progress

The project, aimed at providing affordable transport to people in disadvantaged areas, was meant to be launched in 2017.

However, the city was hit by repeated delays, and at this point, there's no indication when Go Durban will be rolled out.

The DA's Zamani Khuzwayo says the Department of Human Settlements and Infrastructure needs to provide feedback on its progress on the R8 billion initiative.

READ: Activist calls for stricter NSFAS payment measures

"We don't even have a pool of Go Durban buses; what happened before was they used to have about 23 buses, and they were designed, but actually, it, was not Go Durban buses. We need a full report about it."

He says they've asked the Presidential Task Team to intervene.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)