DA demands report on ‘Go Durban’ progress
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
The DA in eThekwini has asked the municipality for a status report on the ‘Go Durban’ public transport project.
The DA in eThekwini has asked the municipality for a status report on the ‘Go Durban’ public transport project.
The project, aimed at providing affordable transport to people in disadvantaged areas, was meant to be launched in 2017.
However, the city was hit by repeated delays, and at this point, there's no indication when Go Durban will be rolled out.
The DA's Zamani Khuzwayo says the Department of Human Settlements and Infrastructure needs to provide feedback on its progress on the R8 billion initiative.
READ: Activist calls for stricter NSFAS payment measures
"We don't even have a pool of Go Durban buses; what happened before was they used to have about 23 buses, and they were designed, but actually, it, was not Go Durban buses. We need a full report about it."
He says they've asked the Presidential Task Team to intervene.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
KZN mathematics teacher jokes with learners about math
"Use this time to find a Valentine..."Danny Guselli an hour ago
-
Mzansi shocked by extravagant V-Day gift
Could it be? Was this woman's gift for the day of love a brand new car?Danny Guselli an hour ago