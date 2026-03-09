DA questions completion of major KZN south coast road works

That is what the Democratic Alliance in KwaZulu-Natal is asking provincial transport authorities.





The party says delays in the two projects are costing residents in and around Port Shepstone time and money.





The bridge was shut last March for emergency repairs after it was damaged by floods.





The work was due to take six months but is yet to be completed nearly a year later.





The DA's KZN spokesperson on Transport, Riona Gokool, says they are deeply concerned by reports that the work has stalled because contractors have not been paid.





"Nearly a year after emergency repairs were announced, residents are still facing daily gridlock while businesses and families suffer the economic impact. The DA's calling for an urgent public progress report, immediate payment of contractors, strict enforcement of penalties for missed deadlines, and a clear revised completion timeline."





She says the toll fees local motorists are having to pay on the alternative route should also be suspended until the bridge is fully reopened.





KZN Transport has admitted to cash flow challenges.





Spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya says criminal activity is also hindering progress on the projects.





"From our budget of between R13 billion and R14 billion, we need about R1.2 billion every month to pay for contractors. But unfortunately, this money, which is kept by the Treasury, we get R500 million to R600 million at times. In December, we received about R200 million, leaving many other contractors in limbo in terms of payments."





