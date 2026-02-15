DA calls for ethics probe after MK Party allegedly disrupts KZN Legislature

The DA’s Dr Imran Keeka claims a suspended MKP member was seen transporting individuals to a public hearing, allegedly to interfere with proceedings.

Keeka says the incident comes after several MKP members were suspended in December last year for riotous conduct in the House.

He adds that the DA has written to Speaker Nontembeko Boyce, requesting that the matter be referred to the Ethics Committee.

" That disruption was so severe that the meeting collapsed. Denying citizens the constitutional right to be heard and wasting public money. This is what we believe to be contempt of the legislature, contempt of the rules and contempt of democracy itself."

Newswatch reached out to the provincial MKP for comment.

