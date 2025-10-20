DA calls for end to BEE policy

And it says its government of national unity partner, the ANC, should support its call.

The party on Monday unveiled its alternative to BBB-EE.

DA Head of Policy Mat Cuthbert says their “Inclusion for AllBill” is a needs-based system focused on jobs, skills, and poverty reduction...

“This bill aims to replace years of ineffective ANC empowerment policies that have left the vast majority of South Africans unemployed, impoverished, and hopeless.

“Around 44 million of our citizens are stuck in poverty. 12 million are stranded in unemployment queues, and our country remains the most unequal place on earth.”

Cuthbert says since 2003, BEE policies have worsened conditions for the very people it claims to represent.

“ The unemployment rate for Black South Africans was 36% in the last quarter of 2024 compared to 7% amongst White South Africans. From 2014 to 2024 the black unemployment rate increased by nine percentage points while the white unemployment rate decreased by 1%.

“According to the March 2025 household affordability index, approximately 64% of black South Africans are living below the upper bound poverty line of R1,634 per person per month.”

He adds that the BEE model has also become a key driver of corruption.

