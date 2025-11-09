Cyril Ramaphosa meets with Pope Leo

The President arrived in the Italian capital on Friday, ahead of Saturday’s meeting with the pontiff.





Pope Leo was elected leader of the Catholic Church in May, following the death of Pope Francis.





Ramaphosa says the South African delegation was deeply honoured to be received at the Vatican.





ALSO READ: King Charles, Pope Leo pray together in historic first





Speaking to the media after the meeting, he said their discussions touched on upcoming G20 priorities and other global challenges.





" And he gave support to what we are trying to achieve with our G20, particularly supporting our theme of equality, solidarity, and sustainability.





"We also discussed the situation of peace-making around the world, particularly in Palestine as well as on our own continent, and the situation in the Sudan where there's a lot of suffering."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)